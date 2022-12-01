News

Messi: Angry for missing penalty, but Argentina came out stronger after my mistake

Argentina is set to meet Australia in the Round of 16 on December 4 at the Al Rayyan Stadium.

Ayon Sengupta
Doha 01 December, 2022 03:35 IST
Argentina’s Lionel Messi during the World Cup group C match against Poland at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi during the World Cup group C match against Poland at Stadium 974 in Doha. | Photo Credit: Darko Bandic

Argentina talisman Lionel Messi says although he missed a golden opportunity to hand his side the lead from the spot against Poland in a FIFA World Cup Group C fixture at Stadium 974, the Albiceleste were quick to recover and put on a strong show in the second half.

“I am angry for missing the penalty, but the team came out stronger after my mistake. We knew that once the first goal went in, it would change the game,” he said.

FIFA WORLD CUP RELATED STORIES

In what was a major upset, Argentina went down 2-1 against Saudi Arabia in its opening match but recovered well to net two goals against Mexico to take home all of the three points on offer.

“The Mexico game gave us a lot of peace of mind, but (today) we went out thinking we had to win.”

Argentina, which topped the group, will now meet Australia in the Round of 16 on December 4. Messi said, “The match against Australia is going to be very difficult. Anyone can beat anyone, it’s all even. We must prepare for the game as we always do. We should be calm and take it match by match. Now, another World Cup starts and hopefully we could maintain what we did today.”

