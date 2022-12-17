Lionel Messi will be competing in the final of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday where Argentina takes on France.

This will be Messi’s second chance to claim the World Cup title and gather the one trophy missing from his decorated cabinet. In 2014, he fell just short as Argentina lost 0-1 to Germany via a late Mario Gotze extra-time goal.

Also Read France players hit by colds as Argentina World Cup final looms

While the Argentina talisman won the Copa America with the national team in 2021, the missing World Cup is often termed as the difference between Messi and Diego Maradona.

With Messi confirming that 2022 will be his last World Cup, Sunday’s final will be his final chance to collect the trophy.

Over the six matches he has played this World Cup, Messi has gathered five goals and set up another three. If he continues this rich vein of form, Argentina could have a strong chance of winning against France.

But what would delight Messi and the Argentina faithful is a unique connection between the player’s football club Paris Saint Germain and the World Cup.

In 2001, Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho joined the French football club. He moved from the Brazilian club Gremio to the Paris on a five year deal.

In 2003, Brazil won the World Cup held in South Korea and Japan. Ronaldinho was pivotal for his team with two goals and three assists for the Samba Boys.

A similar story repeated with Kylian Mbappe. Then a teenage sensation, Mbappe signed with PSG from Monaco in 2017. The move was initially a loan but PSG later paid a record breaking €180 million for him.

Appearing for France at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Mbappe scored four goals in the tournament as France made it all the way to final where it beat Croatia 4-2.

Messi signed with the Paris-based club in 2021 after a rather unceremonious exit from his long-time employer Barcelona.

Coming in as a free agent, Messi’s first season drew a lot of scrutiny where he struggled to match his high standards from the previous seasons.

In 2022, however, Messi rekindled his old magic, and made 26 goal contributions in the 19 appearances he made for PSG till the break for World Cup. He continued the form in the World Cup and has led Argentina to final.

Only France, hoping to become the first back-to-back champion in 60 years, stands in the way but Argentina fans would hope that Messi’s PSG connect will steer his side to their first title since 1986.