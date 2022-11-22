Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup Live Score: Lewandowski-led team faces El Tri in Group C

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Group C match between Mexico and Poland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.

6’

Quick counter-attack from Poland and it earns a corner. Pressure on El Tri.

5’

Mistake by the Polish defender and Lozano gets possession on the right wing. A quick cross from the veteran finds Vega at the far post but he is unable to control the ball and the Polish defence clears the danger.

4’

Zalewski goes down near the Poland box after Lozano’s arm hits him in the face.

2’

Foul on Chavez by Zielinski near the center-line.

1’

Here we go. Mexico in green plays from left to right and Poland in white from right to left. Early free kick for Mexico in its own half courtesy of a foul by Kaminski.

9:30PM - KICKOFF!!!

9:23PM - The two teams make their way to the pitch. Live action shortly!

9:15PM - Tonight will be a special occasion for Polish defender Kamil Glik for various reasons. He will make his 100th appearance for the national side and will also be the oldest player to play for Poland in a World Cup at the age of 34 years 292 days.

9:10PM - On the other hand, Poland has won its World Cup opener only once in its eight appearances.

9:05PM - Mexico has not lost a World Cup opening match in its last six appearances. In all those six editions, it has made it past the group stage. This will be a challenge for Poland.

9PM - This will only be the second-ever meeting between Poland and Mexico in a World Cup. Back in 1978, Poland had beaten Mexico 3-1 in group stage.

8:55PM - Here’s something interesting about the venue of the match

The ‘974’ in Stadium 974 signifies Qatar’s international dialing code and is also the exact number of recycled shipping containers used to construct the arena, making it the first ever fully demountable stadium in the history of World Cups.

With a seating capacity of 40,000, the stadium is set to conduct six group-stage games and one round of 16 knockout fixture. The stadium was initially announced under the name Ras Abu Aboud Stadium.

The stadium was presented during a digital launch in November last year and held its inaugural game on the first day of the FIFA Arab Cup on November 30, 2021, when the United Arab Emirates played Syria.

After the World Cup, there is a possibility that the containers will be dismantled, transported, and rebuilt in Maldonado, Uruguay, to host matches for the 2030 FIFA World Cup if Uruguay’s bid is successful.

8:45PM - Mexican fans are ready to party!

8:30PM - LINEUPS!!!

Mexico (4-3-3): Ochoa (GK), Sánchez, Montes, Héctor Moreno, Gallardo, Héctor Herrera, Edson Álvarez, Chávez; Lozano, Henry Martin, Vega

Poland (5-3-2): Szczesny (GK), Bereszynski, Glik, Kiwior, Cash, Kaminski, Krychowiak, Szymanski, Zielinski, Zalewski, Lewandowski

8:25PM - Head-to-head record: Mexico - 3, Poland - 3, Draws - 2

8:20PM - After a massive upset in the Group C opener earlier in the day with Saudi Arabia beating Argentina 2-1, the second match between Mexico and Poland will be watched evenly more closely. Will Robert Lewandowski finally score his first World Cup goal or will Mexico dominate the Poles? Live action from 9:30PM IST. Till then, stay tuned for all the pre-match build-up!

MATCH PREVIEW

As Poland’s all-time leading scorer, Robert Lewandowski is still missing something from his collection: A goal at the World Cup.

That could change on Tuesday against Mexico, Poland’s opening opponent in Group C.

A prolific scorer who moved to Barcelona after a successful stint with Bayern Munich, Lewandowski has 18 goals in all competitions this season. For Poland, he’s scored 76 goals from 134 appearances.

At 34, the World Cup in Qatar may be Lewandowski’s last chance for a coveted goal in football’s biggest event.

Predicted XIs Mexico Ochoa, Vasquez, Sanchez, Montes, C Rodriguez, Arteaga, E Alvarez, Herrera, Lozano, Jimenez, Vega Poland Sczcesny, Glik, Bednarek, Kiwior, Cash, S Szymansky, Bielik, Zalewski, Zielinski, Lewandowski, Swiderski

Poland managed only two goals four years ago in Russia, from Jan Bednarek and Grzegorz Krychowiak, and the team was eliminated from the group stage with losses to Senegal and Colombia.

Poland, ranked No. 26 in the world, didn’t even make the 2010 or 2014 World Cups and the team hasn’t advanced to the knockout round since 1986. Poland’s best finish was third place in West Germany in 1974 and in Spain in 1982.

Lewandowski scored in the 2-0 playoff victory over Sweden in March, giving Poland a spot at the World Cup. He finished with nine goals in the qualification campaign.

Poland is coming off a 1-0 victory over Chile last week in a final warmup match before the opener against No. 13 Mexico at Stadium 974. While third-ranked Argentina is the favorite to win Group C, which also includes Saudi Arabia, Tuesday’s match could be a good indication of the second team that moves on to the knockout stage.

“This is an important game for us. It’s important that we show confidence. We know Mexico play high quality soccer, we know their potential. We’ll fight to win and we’ll do our best,” Lewandowski said in Doha last week. “They have a lot of quality and pace, and are dynamic. We’ll have to be ready to stop them causing us problems.”

Mexico has been beset by uncertainty and injuries. Coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino included Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez, who has been dogged by a groin injury but came off the bench in a 2-1 loss to Sweden last week. It was his first game since August.

“I look forward to Raúl’s ambition, hunger and desire to play, to be on the field, to contribute and help the team,” veteran Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa said, disputing critics who would have left Jimenez off the team.

Although there were hopes Sevilla forward Jesus Corona could recover from a fractured fibula before the World Cup, he was ultimately left off Mexico’s final roster.

But there were a couple of other notable absences. Martino left off young forward Santi Gimenez, who plays for Dutch team Feyenoord, as well as Mexico’s all-time leading scorer, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, who hasn’t played for his national team since 2019. Hernandez, who currently plays for LA Galaxy, had played in the last three World Cups.

Martino has faced criticism for both the team’s recent results and his roster decisions.

“The only thing that can change people’s opinion are the results and that’s what we’re going to play for,” he said following the loss to Sweden.

Mexico finished second in CONCACAF qualifying behind Canada — and ahead of the United States — but Martino’s team scored only four goals in its final five qualifying matches despite having both Jiménez and Corona available. El Tri went winless against Canada and the United States during the final round.

Four years ago in Russia, Mexico lost to Brazil 2-0 in the round of 16, making it the seventh straight time that the team has failed to reach the quarterfinals at football’s premier tournament. The failure to advance to the “quinto partido,” or fifth game, has dogged El Tri.

Mexico has reached the quarterfinals only twice, first in 1970 and again in 1986. Mexico hosted both of those tournaments. - AP

