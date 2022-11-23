News

Croatia vs Morocco, LIVE streaming info FIFA World Cup: When and where to watch, predicted XI, head to head

Team Sportstar
23 November, 2022 09:04 IST
Croatia’s midfielder Luka Modric (L) takes part in a training session at the Al Erssal training site in Doha.

Croatia’s midfielder Luka Modric (L) takes part in a training session at the Al Erssal training site in Doha. | Photo Credit: OZAN KOSE

Here is all you need to know before the Denmark vs Croatia FIFA World Cup Group F game at the Al Bayt Stadium.

PREVIEW

Croatia has won its last five matches and lost once in 16 months, but the 2018 runners-up, led by midfield conjuror Luka Modric, will begin its World Cup campaign against Morocco on Wednesday with little fanfare and few predicting glory.

So unfancied is Zlatko Dalic’s side, which went all the way before succumbing to France in the final four years ago, that bookmakers are offering 50-1 against it lifting the trophy this time around.

That is longer odds than Denmark and in the same ball park as Serbia, which is probably how they like it.

“It is going to be hard. But also it is good that we maybe don’t have so much pressure because we did amazing things in Russia. But we still wish and we still want to achieve more,” forward Andrej Kramaric said.

With the pressure of expectation lifted off their shoulders, Dalic’s side can go about its business out of the limelight where it will hope to continue a wave of momentum leading into the tournament.

It won its qualifying group conceding only four goals with just one defeat and that came in their opening game away to Slovenia in March 2021.

It also topped its Nations League group ahead of World Cup holders France, Denmark and Austria, and head into the tournament on the back of a winning streak that culminated in a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final warm-up friendly.

While it may have lost some of the leading names from its 2018 run, such as striker Mario Mandzukic and midfielder Ivan Rakitic, there is no shortage of talent in its ranks, especially in midfield.

Modric, the player of the tournament in 2018, has one last shot at glory at the age of 37, and will line up against Morocco probably part of an impressive midfield trio alongside Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic of Chelsea.

Brozovic has shaken off a muscle tear and played 70 minutes against the Saudis, allaying fears about his involvement at the tournament.

It will kick off its Group F campaign at Al Bayt Stadium against a Morocco side whose build-up was overshadowed amid controversy over their coach after they sacked Vahid Halilhodzic in August following a dispute about player selection and replaced him with Walid Regragui.

One of the players at the centre of that dispute, Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, was excluded by Halilhodzic for disciplinary reasons but recalled by Regragui despite only starting twice for his club this season.

Morocco, who has appeared in five previous World Cups, also suffered an injury blow when forward Amine Harit was ruled out with a knee injury. 

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Croatia vs Morocco - Kick off, telecast and live Streaming info
Where will the Croatia vs Morocco World Cup opening match kick-off?
Croatia vs Morocco match will kick-off at the Al Janoub Stadium.
When will Croatia vs Morocco World Cup opening match kick-off?
Croatia vs Morocco match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on November 23, 2022.
Where can you watch Croatia vs Morocco match in India?
Croatia vs Morocco World Cup opening match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.
Where can you watch the Croatia vs Morocco match outside India?
The following list shows where you can watch the Croatia vs Morocco match outside of India
United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app
United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website
Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand
New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport
Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go
Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV
Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV
Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.

