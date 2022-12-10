News

Regragui ecstatic as Morocco ‘writes history’ at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Youssef En-Nesyri’s header late in the first half sent the Atlas Lions through to a last-four showdown with reigning champion France or England.

AFP
DOHA 10 December, 2022 23:34 IST
Morocco’s head coach Walid Regragui gestures towards the fans after his team beat Portugal in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Saturday.

Morocco's head coach Walid Regragui gestures towards the fans after his team beat Portugal in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP

Morocco coach Walid Regragui lauded the battling spirit of his injury-hit side after it beat Portugal 1-0 on Saturday to become the first African country ever to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Morocco becomes first African side to enter FIFA World Cup semifinal after Portugal win

“We came up against a really great Portugal team. We’re drawing on all we have, we still have guys injured. I told the guys before the match we had to write history for Africa. I’m very, very happy,” Regragui told France’s TF1.

Regragui, a France-born former Morocco international, had already made history of his own as the first African coach to take a team into the World Cup quarter-finals.

Morocco has now defeated three of Europe’s strongest teams in Qatar -- beating Belgium in the group stage and Spain on penalties in the last 16 -- after drawing 0-0 with 2018 runner-up Croatia in its opening match.

Winger Sofiane Boufal hopes there is more to come.

“It’s crazy. We’re living and dream and we don’t want to wake up. I have goosebumps,” he said.

“Everything we have, we deserve. We work hard. It’s not over. There’s still the semi-final and god willing, the final.”

