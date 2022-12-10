News

Neymar denies it was his last World Cup after Brazil defeat against Croatia

Brazil’s Neymar denied that it was his last World Cup after Brazil was knocked out of the quarterfinals against Croatia on penalties.

10 December, 2022 02:28 IST
Lucas Paqueta (L) and Neymar of Brazil look dejected after losing in the penalty shootout during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter-final match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on December 09, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Brazil’s Neymar denied reports of this World Cup being after his country was knocked out of the quarterfinals against Croatia on penalties.

“It’s too early to say that. I’ve no clear ideas yet — I can’t guarantee anything”, Neymar told  ge.globo.

Neymar scored in the 106th minute of extra-time to give Brazil a 1-0 lead and equalled Pele’s official goal-tally of 77 goals for Brazil.

However, Bruno Petkovic equalised in the 117th minute, taking the match to penalties.

In the penalty shootout, Croatia prevailed and defeated Brazil by a 4-2 scoreline and advanced to the semis of the World Cup.

