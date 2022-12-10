News

Pele urges Neymar to ‘keep inspiring us’ after Brazil FIFA World Cup exit

Neymar signalled he could be ready to quit international football on Friday after Brazil suffered an agonising quarterfinal exit in Doha.

AFP
DOHA 10 December, 2022 19:32 IST
DOHA 10 December, 2022 19:32 IST
Neymar of Brazil looks dejected after his side’s elimination from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Neymar of Brazil looks dejected after his side’s elimination from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Neymar signalled he could be ready to quit international football on Friday after Brazil suffered an agonising quarterfinal exit in Doha.

Pele urged Neymar to “keep inspiring us” on Saturday after the Brazil forward dropped a retirement hint following his team’s shock FIFA World Cup defeat to Croatia.

Neymar signalled he could be ready to quit international football on Friday after Brazil suffered an agonising quarterfinal exit in Doha.

The 30-year-old would not confirm if he would play for the five-time champion again after a match in which he equalled Pele’s record goal-scoring haul of 77 goals for the Selecao.

“I am not closing any doors on the national team but I am also not guaranteeing 100 percent that I will return,” said Neymar, who left the field in tears following the penalty shootout loss.

Pele, 82, said in a message on Instagram that he hoped the superstar forward would carry on playing, adding that goal-scoring achievements were no match for the honour of representing Brazil.

“You know, as I do, that no number is greater than the joy of representing our country,” Pele wrote on Instagram.

“I’m 82 years old, and after all this time, I hope I’ve inspired you in some way to get this far... Your legacy is far from over. Keep inspiring us. I will continue punching the air with happiness with every goal you score, as I have done in every game I’ve seen you on the pitch.”

Pele, who was hospitalised earlier this month during treatment for colon cancer, congratulated Neymar for equalling his goal-scoring record.

“I learned that the more time passes, the more our legacy grows,” Pele wrote.

“My record was set almost 50 years ago, and no one has been able to get close to it until now. You made it, my boy. That adds to the greatness of your achievement.”

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 France vs England World Cup quarterfinal deep dive
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

Netherlands vs Argentina, World Cup 2022 quarterfinal in pictures: Lautaro scores winning penalty as ARG qualifies for semis

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us