Portugal players Pepe, Bruno Fernandes slam referee after FIFA World Cup quarterfinal exit vs Morocco

Portugal was eliminated by Morocco in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals after a 0-1 loss at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar, on Saturday.

While Cristiano Ronaldo, its highest-ever goalscorer left the field in tears, defender Pepe and Bruno Fernandes have hit back on the referee for his country of origin, going on to indicate that the tournament has been skewed to favour the Albiceleste.

“It is unacceptable that an Argentinian referee refereed this match after what Lionel Messi said yesterday . In the second half, the game came to a standstill and only eight minutes were added.

After what I said today, you can give Argentina the title. We are disappointed, we had the quality to win and unfortunately we didn’t succeed,” Pepe said, after the match.

Facundo Tello, the referee of the match, comes from Argentina and and has experience officiating Copa Libertadores, Argentine Premier Division, CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic qualifiers, and FIFA World Cup South American Qualifiers.

This is his first World Cup. He was enlisted in the FIFA referee panel in 2019. In Qatar, Tello has officiated two games. Incidentally, this will be his second game involving Portugal.

In his first Portugal game, South Korea won 2-1. His second game was between Switzerland and Cameroon. In those matches, he issued five yellow cards.

“We already knew what kind of referees there would be at this World Cup when we started this. I don’t want to go into too much detail, but the game was stopped so often and there should have been at least fifteen or twenty minutes of extra time.

We knew we would play against more than the Moroccan team alone,” said the Manchester United midfielder,” Bruno Fernandes said.