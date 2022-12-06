Ramos scores, Ronaldo benched: POR 1-0 SUI LIVE, FIFA World Cup - Portugal vs Switzerland round of 16 score, Qatar 2022 updates

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup Round of 16 game at the Lusail Stadium.

17’ Portugal 1-0 Switzerland - Goncalo Ramos Portugal have a throw in which Felix gets on his feet. He tries to dribble in to the box but takes a heavy touch. Ramos pounces on the ball, takes it on his left foot and shoots. The ball goes into the roof of the goal and Portugal are off celebrating on the corner flag.

17’

Ramos! Portugal leads 1-0! What a thunderous strike!

17’

Rodrigues clears Bernardo’s low cross in the six yard box.

16’

Portugal with a slight 50-40 edge in terms of possession. 10% spent in contention.

15’

Dalot with a sliding tackle to deny a cross to Vargas on the left flank.

12’

Rodrigues’ cross field ball to Fernandes goes out of play.

11’

Fernandes’ ball from the right wing goes long. Schar is making a run but cannot get to the ball. Goal kick for Portugal.

9’

Bruno intercepts a pass from Akanji to win the ball for Portugal.

8’

Pepe fouls Shaqiri near the half way line.

7’

Rodrigues and Sommer control the ball near the Swiss penalty area as Portugal presses high.

6’

Otavio is fouled as Portugal clears the set piece delivery.

5’

Embolo’s shot from the left is blocked by Pepe. Switzerland win a corner!

4’

Xhaka tackles the ball out of play off Felix’s feet.

3’

Goncalo Ramos is caught offside. Embolo goes down after a hit on his face following a shoulder push by Ruben.

2’

Joao Felix plays a pass to Bruno from the left. Bruno fails to collect it cleanly and the ball is cleared.

Kick Off

Embolo gets the ball kicking from the centre circle. The final Round of 16 game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

00:27 - Mexico’s Cesar Ramos is the referee for the game. Canada’s Drew Fischer will be handling the VAR.

00:24 - The players are making their way to the ground. Lining up for the anthems.

00:20 - The Round of 16 hurdle has haunted Portugal:

Portugal has lost its last two Round of 16 games at FIFA World Cup. In 2010, it lost to Spain, while Uruguay beat Ronaldo & Co in 2018.

00:13 - A debutant in the Portugal team:

Gonacalo Ramos will be making his first start for Portugal against Switzerland. Big shoes to fill?

00:05 - Head to Head Record:

Played: 25 | Portugal: 9 | Switzerland: 11 | Draws: 5

23:55 - A record for Xerdan Shaqiri:

The Swiss midfielder makes his 112th appearance for the national team. He becomes the joint-second-highest capped player with Alain Geiger

23:55 - Switzerland’s results in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022:

Won 1-0 vs Cameroon

Lost 0-1 vs Brazil

Won 3-2 vs Serbia

23:44 - Ronaldo missing!

This is the first time since Euro 2008 that Cristiano Ronaldo has not been included in the starting XI at a major international competition.

23:38 - Portugal’s results in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022:

Won 3-2 vs Ghana

Won 2-0 vs Uruguay

Lost 1-2 vs South Korea

23:30 - The opponent decided:

The winner from today’s game will face Morocco in the last eight. The African team beat Spain 3-0 on penalties.

23:21 - The big breaking news of the day - Ronaldo benched!

In the 1-2 defeat to South Korea last week, Ronaldo was unhappy with Santos’ decision to take him off the pitch in the second half. The Portuguese media have shown images that suggest he used vulgar language in response to Santos’s decision.

Santos said he was unimpressed with Ronaldo’s behaviour after the forward reacted angrily.

23:12 - Lineups for the game:

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, William Carvalho, Goncalo Ramos

Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Edimilson Fernandes, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Fabian Schaer, Xherdan Shaqiri

Preview

Portugal coach Fernando Santos has been boosted by news that key midfielder Otavio should be fully fit and ready to play in its World Cup last-16 match against Switzerland on Tuesday.

Centre half Danilo Pereira, who sustained three broken ribs last week, is also recovering well and could feature later in the tournament.

His replacement in the last two matches was 39-year-old defender Pepe, who is likely to keep his place and be tasked with marking Swiss striker Breel Embolo, who has scored twice in the tournament.

Pepe will be paired with Manchester City centre back Ruben Dias, who was rested for their last group match against South Korea which Portugal lost 2-1.

Santos was forced into a change at left back after Nuno Mendes was ruled out of the World Cup due to an injury suffered in the first half against Uruguay.

Santos switched Joao Cancelo to the left and brought in Diogo Dalot at right back and the coach is expected to keep the same formation against Switzerland.

Captain Cristiano Ronaldo will bid again to equal the record of World Cup goals scored for Portugal held by Eusebio, who racked up nine in 1966 in England.

Switzerland have their own forward seeking a place in the record books.

Xherdan Shaqiri’s goal against Serbia in the group stage meant he has found the net in more World Cup tournaments than any other Swiss player, having also scored in 2014 and 2018.

He is one goal away from matching the most World Cup goals scored by a Switzerland player - six, by Sepp Huegi all in 1954.

The Swiss quietly finished second in their group behind Brazil, victories over Cameroon and Serbia earning their place in the last 16.

When and where to watch

When will the Portugal vs Switzerland Round of 16 match kick-off?

The Portugal vs Switzerland Round of 16 match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, December 7.

Where will the Portugal vs Switzerland Round of 16 match kick-off?

The Portugal vs Switzerland Round of 16 match will kick-off at Lusail Stadium.

Where can you watch the Portugal vs Switzerland Round of 16 match in India?

The Portugal vs Switzerland Round of 16 match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.

Where can you watch the Portugal vs Switzerland Round of 16 match outside India?

Argentina – Live Stream: Telemundo

United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app

United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.