World Cup 2022: Argentina midfielder Paredes out for two weeks, expected to return before Qatar WC

Leandro Paredes was part of Argentina’s Copa America-winning squad last year, is expected to be out until the first week of November.

Reuters
22 October, 2022 22:13 IST
Paredes will be out for two weeks after sustaining a low-grade thigh injury and is expected to return before Argentina’s opener in the World Cup.

Paredes will be out for two weeks after sustaining a low-grade thigh injury and is expected to return before Argentina's opener in the World Cup.

Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes will be out for two weeks after sustaining a low-grade thigh injury, his team Juventus said on Saturday.

Paredes, who was part of Argentina’s Copa America-winning squad last year, is expected to be out until the first week of November, shortly before Argentina begins its World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22 in Qatar.

“Leandro Paredes, following a muscle problem reported at the end of today’s training session, underwent diagnostic examinations... which revealed a low-grade injury of the femoral biceps of the left thigh,” Juventus said in a statement.

“It will take about 15 days for his full recovery.”

Argentina is in Group C at the World Cup, with Mexico and Poland also in the same group.

