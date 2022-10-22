World Cup 2022: Argentina midfielder Paredes out for two weeks, expected to return before Qatar WC

Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes will be out for two weeks after sustaining a low-grade thigh injury, his team Juventus said on Saturday.

Also Read Messi: Argentina fears no one at FIFA World Cup

Paredes, who was part of Argentina’s Copa America-winning squad last year, is expected to be out until the first week of November, shortly before Argentina begins its World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22 in Qatar.

“Leandro Paredes, following a muscle problem reported at the end of today’s training session, underwent diagnostic examinations... which revealed a low-grade injury of the femoral biceps of the left thigh,” Juventus said in a statement.

“It will take about 15 days for his full recovery.”

Argentina is in Group C at the World Cup, with Mexico and Poland also in the same group.