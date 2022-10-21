The 2022 FIFA World Cup will see 32 teams battle it out to become the World Champion in Qatar, with the competition set to begin on November 20, 2022.

This is the first time a country from the Middle East is hosting the World Cup with the host drawn in Group A, alongside Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands.

While Qatar was initially scheduled to play Ecuador on November 21, it was preponed a day before, ensuring the host played the first match of the World Cup, as has been the custom since 2006.

At Qatar 2022, seven stadiums will host a total of 64 matches with the final set to be played on December 18, 2022. Here is the full schedule of the tournament.