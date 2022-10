Qatar 2022: Netherlands announces provisional squad for FIFA World Cup

Netherlands announced a squad of 39 players in its provisional list for the FIFA World Cup, set to be played in Qatar from November 20, 2022.

The Men in Orange are drawn in Group A, alongside host Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador. Louis Van Gaal, the head coach, is expected to select 26 players out of this pool for a final squad for the World Cup on November 11.

It will open its World Cup campaign against Senegal on November 21 at the Al Thumama Stadium, against Senegal.