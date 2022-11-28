Spain manager Luis Enrique on Sunday said he would like midfielder Sergio Busquets to play another FIFA World Cup.

After Spain took a lead through an Alvaro Morota goal in the 62nd minute, Germany landed one blow after another on Spain’s defence in search of a goal. Although Germany eventually managed an equaliser in the 83rd minute, when Niclas Fullkrug scored, the Spanish midfield, led by 34-year-old Bosquets, and defence headed by 33-year-old Jordi Alba kept the German attack in check.

Enrique said, “Jordi Alba is a top player, as is Busquets. Some people get tired of older players, but these guys are still amazing. I do not bring these guys here to have fun.”

He added, “Jordi is the best wing-back in the final third and still defends so well. People have been trying to retire Busquets for years but I want to convince him to play another World Cup!”

Spain now needs only a draw in its final game against Japan on December 2 to progress to the knockout round as the first-placed side in its group.