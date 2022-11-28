News

Luis Enrique wants Sergio Busquets to play another World Cup

Spanish midfield led by 34-year-old Bosquets and defence headed by 33-year-old Jordi Alba kept Germany in check as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Team Sportstar
28 November, 2022 09:46 IST
28 November, 2022 09:46 IST
Spain coach Luis Enrique talks to midfielder Sergio Busquets after the match against Germany at Al Bayt Stadium, Qatar, on November 22, 2022.

Spain coach Luis Enrique talks to midfielder Sergio Busquets after the match against Germany at Al Bayt Stadium, Qatar, on November 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spanish midfield led by 34-year-old Bosquets and defence headed by 33-year-old Jordi Alba kept Germany in check as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Spain manager Luis Enrique on Sunday said he would like midfielder Sergio Busquets to play another FIFA World Cup.

Also Read | Hansi Flick: ‘Team needs more self-confidence’

After Spain took a lead through an Alvaro Morota goal in the 62nd minute, Germany landed one blow after another on Spain’s defence in search of a goal. Although Germany eventually managed an equaliser in the 83rd minute, when Niclas Fullkrug scored, the Spanish midfield, led by 34-year-old Bosquets, and defence headed by 33-year-old Jordi Alba kept the German attack in check.

Enrique said, “Jordi Alba is a top player, as is Busquets. Some people get tired of older players, but these guys are still amazing. I do not bring these guys here to have fun.”

Also Read | FIFA WC 2022 points table, Group E standings after Matchday 8: Spain leads table, Germany at bottom

He added, “Jordi is the best wing-back in the final third and still defends so well. People have been trying to retire Busquets for years but I want to convince him to play another World Cup!”

Spain now needs only a draw in its final game against Japan on December 2 to progress to the knockout round as the first-placed side in its group.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Wednesdays With WV: Sridharan Sriram
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us