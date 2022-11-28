FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group E standings after Matchday 8: Spain leads table, Germany at bottom

Substitute Niclas Fullkrug scored in the 83rd minute Sunday to give Germany a 1-1 draw against Spain at Al Bayt Stadium in one of the most anticipated matches of this year’s World Cup. A loss would not have eliminated Germany, but it would have left the team in a much more difficult position.

Essentially written off after being battered by Spain, Keysher Fuller has changed everything for Costa Rica.

Fuller took advantage of a defensive error and scored the only goal of the match to lead his team over Japan 1-0 Sunday at the World Cup. Both teams now have three points after two matches and a good chance to advance to the round of 16 from Group E.

