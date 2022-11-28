News

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group E standings after Matchday 8: Spain leads table, Germany at bottom

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table: Spain remained on top of Group E after a draw against Germany, while Costa Rica beat Japan to occupy third place on the points table.

Team Sportstar
28 November, 2022 08:59 IST
Spain forward Alvaro Morata celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match against Germany at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on November 27, 2022.

Substitute Niclas Fullkrug scored in the 83rd minute Sunday to give Germany a 1-1 draw against Spain at Al Bayt Stadium in one of the most anticipated matches of this year’s World Cup. A loss would not have eliminated Germany, but it would have left the team in a much more difficult position.

Essentially written off after being battered by Spain, Keysher Fuller has changed everything for Costa Rica.

Fuller took advantage of a defensive error and scored the only goal of the match to lead his team over Japan 1-0 Sunday at the World Cup. Both teams now have three points after two matches and a good chance to advance to the round of 16 from Group E.

Group E standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Spain21108174
2Japan21012203
3Costa Rica210117-63
4Germany201123-11

