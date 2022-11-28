In a crucial game, Germany salvaged a draw against Spain on Sunday with a dying-minute goal by Niclas Fullkrug, who scored in the 83rd minute after Alvaro Morata put Spain ahead in the 62nd minute.

After this draw, Germany coach Hansi Flick admits that his team is suffering from lack of confidence at this FIFA World Cup.

Germany remained at the bottom of Group E, with Costa Rica and Japan winning one game each, while Spain topped the group with four points in two matches.

Now, Die Mannschaft will have to beat Costa Rica on December 2 and wait for the result of Spain vs Japan game to know its fate at the Qatar World Cup.

“I think that the team needs more self-confidence,” Flick said to the media. “I think that things start to develop when you start to win, but maybe this will give us a boost to have the self-confidence to get more goals. We need the determination of Niclas Fullkrug.”

Meanwhile, Fullkrug won the praise of German captain Ilkay Gundogan for scoring his second goal in only three appearances.

“The finish for our goal was unbelievable. We needed that,” said Gundogan adding, “Now it’s down to the last game. It’s crazy the World Cup. You know it’s going to be dramatic with ups and downs.”