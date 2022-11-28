News

How Germany can qualify for Last 16 after draw against Spain: FIFA World Cup Group E scenarios

Here are Germany’s qualification scenarios in Group E at the FIFA World Cup.

Team Sportstar
28 November, 2022 02:24 IST
Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug celebrates scoring their first goal.

Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug celebrates scoring their first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Niclas Fullkrug’s late goal handed Germany a point against Spain at the FIFA World Cup after Alvaro Morata’s goal looked enough to seal La Furia Roja’s passage to the last 16.

Germany is still reeling at the last spot in Group E and has one point after two games. The other two teams in the group - Japan and Costa Rica - have three points each.

In the last round of fixtures, Spain will face Japan while Costa Rica will take on Germany.

The Die Mannschaft have to win against Costa Rica and hope Japan loses to Spain. In this case, Spain qualifies as group topper with seven points. Germany will be level on points with Japan and Costa Rica but should qualify on a better goal difference.

In case Japan beats Spain, Germany will have to better Spain’s goal difference to qualify. As things stand, Spain has a goal difference of +7 while Germany’s is -1.

A draw for Germany against Costa Rica will see Hansi Flick’s side knocked out. A win for Costa Rica will see it through to the knockouts.

Spain just needs a draw against Japan to seal its spot in the Round of 16. In case Luis Enrique’s side loses, it will hope Costa Rica either loses or draws against Germany.

Group E standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Spain21108174
2Japan21012203
3Costa Rica210117-63
4Germany201123-11

