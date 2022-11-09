Croatia at FIFA World Cup 2022: Full squad for Qatar, players to watch, WC records, match dates

Croatia announced its squad for the FIFA World Cup, set to start in Qatar from November 20, 2022. Luka Modric, one of the most experienced players of the side, is expected to lead the team.
The runner up of the 2018 FIFA World Cup is drawn in Group F alongside Belgium, Morocco and Canada and starts its World Cup campaign on November 24, against Morocco.
Croatia's World Cup record:
|Played
|Won
|Drew
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|23
|11
|4
|8
|35
|26
When is Croatia playing in the world cup?
- ⦿ November 24 - Morocco vs Croatia - 3:30 PM - Al Bayt Stadium
- ⦿ November 27 - Croatia vs Canada - 9:30 PM - Khalifa International Stadium
- ⦿ December 1 - Croatia vs Belgium - 8:30 PM - Al Rayyan Stadium
Full Squad
Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković, Ivica Ivušić, Ivo Grbić
Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren Borna Barišić, Josip Juranović Joško Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanišić Martin Erlić, Josip Šutalo
Midfielders: Luka Modrić Mateo Kovačić, Marcelo Brozović, Mario Pašalić, Nikola Vlašić Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakić, Luka Sučić
Forwards: Ivan Perišić, Andrej Kramarić, Bruno Petković, Mislav Oršić Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja
Head Coach: Zlatko Dalic