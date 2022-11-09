Croatia at FIFA World Cup 2022: Full squad for Qatar, players to watch, WC records, match dates

Croatia announced its squad for the FIFA World Cup, set to start in Qatar from November 20, 2022. Luka Modric, one of the most experienced players of the side, is expected to lead the team.

The runner up of the 2018 FIFA World Cup is drawn in Group F alongside Belgium, Morocco and Canada and starts its World Cup campaign on November 24, against Morocco.

Croatia's World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 23 11 4 8 35 26

When is Croatia playing in the world cup?

⦿ November 27 - Croatia vs Canada - 9:30 PM - Khalifa International Stadium

November 27 - Croatia vs Canada - 9:30 PM - Khalifa International Stadium ⦿ December 1 - Croatia vs Belgium - 8:30 PM - Al Rayyan Stadium