Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 squad: Who will make it to the 26-member team for Qatar, injury updates

Germany, which will be entering a major tournament under the tutelage of Hansi Flick, will be looking to move on from the disappointment of 2018, when it failed to make it out of the group stage in Russia.

Here is Germany’s predicted 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup.

Germany Predicted Squad Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt), Defenders: Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen); Thilo Kehrer (PSG); Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund); Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig); Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid); Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Robin Gosens (Inter) Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich); Jonas Hoffman (Borussia Monchengladbach); Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund); Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich); Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City); Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Florian Witz (Bayer Leverkusen), Florian Neuhas (Borussia Monchengladbach) Forwards: Lukas Nmecha (Wolfsburg), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Youssoufa Moukoko (Dortmund)

Flick will miss the services of Timo Werner and Marco Reus, who were struck down by injuries.

A lot of hopes will be pinned on Bayern Munich’s rising star Jamal Musiala, who has already crossed 20 goal contributions for the German champion.

Bayern’s influence in the German squad extends beyond Musiala. Manuel Neuer is expected to continue his stint in between the German sticks, as long he remains fit. Leroy Sane and Serge Gnarby will look to carry forward their partnership on the wings to the national team too, along with Thomas Muller pulling the strings from his attacking midfield role.

Joshua Kimmich will cap Bayern’s presence in the side as he looks set to control the central area alongside Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan.

Germany’s defence seems like it’s weak footing, with spots in the back line still up for grabs. As it stands, only Real Madrid’s centre back Antonio Rudiger has an assured slot at the back.