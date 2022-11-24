Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Ghana to beat Lionel Messi in the FIFA World Cup goal tally, with the Portuguese netting his eighth goal in the tournament’s history, against Ghana at Stadium 974 in Qatar.

Lionel Messi, coming into the 2022 World Cup had six goals in 19 matches, which increased to seven in 20 after his spot-kick against Saudi Arabia in Argentina’s opening match in the tournament.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, had scored seven goals in 17 World Cup appearances, including a hat-trick against Spain in the 2018 edition of the marquee event.

Since making his debut for Portugal in 2003, Ronaldo has netted 117 goals in 191 international appearances, making him the world record holder for most international goals, surpassing Iranian legend Ali Daei.

Ronaldo now needs two more goals at the Qatar World Cup 2022 to eclipse the legendary Eusebio, who has nine World Cup goals, as Portugal’s all-time leading goal-scorer in World Cups.

The Portuguese talisman has appeared in every edition of the quadrennial event, since his debut in 2006. He is currently playing his fifth World Cup in Qatar.