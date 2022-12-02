FIFA World Cup: South Korea qualifies for round of 16 with win over Portugal

South Korea became the penultimate team to qualify for the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 with a thrilling 2-1 win over Portugal in its final Group H fixture in Doha on Friday.

South Korea finished tied with Uruguay on four points but qualified for the knockout stage on the account of having scored more goals.

The Asian nation fell behind in the fifth minute itself after a strike from Portugal’s Ricardo Horta before Kim Younggwon scored the equaliser in the 27th minute.

However, Hwang Heechan scored the winner in the first minute of stoppage time to take South Korea to the round of 16 for the first time since 2010.