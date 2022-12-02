News

FIFA World Cup: South Korea qualifies for round of 16 with win over Portugal

South Korea became the penultimate team to qualify for the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 with a 2-1 win over Portugal in its final Group H fixture in Doha on Friday.

Team Sportstar
02 December, 2022 22:33 IST
02 December, 2022 22:33 IST
South Korea’s Kim Younggwon celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the 2-1 win in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match against Portugal at Education City Stadium on Friday in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

South Korea’s Kim Younggwon celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the 2-1 win in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match against Portugal at Education City Stadium on Friday in Al Rayyan, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

South Korea became the penultimate team to qualify for the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 with a 2-1 win over Portugal in its final Group H fixture in Doha on Friday.

South Korea became the penultimate team to qualify for the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 with a thrilling 2-1 win over Portugal in its final Group H fixture in Doha on Friday.

South Korea finished tied with Uruguay on four points but qualified for the knockout stage on the account of having scored more goals.

READ: Why South Korea, not Uruguay, qualified for round of 16 at FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The Asian nation fell behind in the fifth minute itself after a strike from Portugal’s Ricardo Horta before Kim Younggwon scored the equaliser in the 27th minute.

However, Hwang Heechan scored the winner in the first minute of stoppage time to take South Korea to the round of 16 for the first time since 2010.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group G scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us