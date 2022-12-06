News

FIFA World Cup: Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain enters extra time after 0-0 draw

The closely fought contest ended 0-0 at the end of regulation time .

Team Sportstar
06 December, 2022 22:26 IST
06 December, 2022 22:26 IST
Spain’s Dani Olmo, centre left, and Spain’s Alvaro Morata, centre right, challenges for the ball with Morocco’s Nayef Aguerd, centre, during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain.

Spain’s Dani Olmo, centre left, and Spain’s Alvaro Morata, centre right, challenges for the ball with Morocco’s Nayef Aguerd, centre, during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain. | Photo Credit: AP

The Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain became the second knockout match to go into extra-time in the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Education City stadium in Qatar.

RELATED | How are the teams’ records in FIFA World Cup?

The closely fought contest ended in a 0-0 stalemate at the end of regulation time with five minutes added.

Spain came close to a breakthrough in the fifth minute of injury time when Nico Williams dished out a shot but Yassine Bounou’s quick reflexes kept the ball out.

A win for either team will put them in the quarterfinal, where they will either face Portugal or Switzerland.

