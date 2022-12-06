FIFA World Cup: Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain enters extra time after 0-0 draw

The Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain became the second knockout match to go into extra-time in the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Education City stadium in Qatar.

RELATED | How are the teams’ records in FIFA World Cup?

The closely fought contest ended in a 0-0 stalemate at the end of regulation time with five minutes added.

Spain came close to a breakthrough in the fifth minute of injury time when Nico Williams dished out a shot but Yassine Bounou’s quick reflexes kept the ball out.

A win for either team will put them in the quarterfinal, where they will either face Portugal or Switzerland.