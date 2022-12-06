Spain vs Morocco FIFA World Cup Round of 16: Who scored and who missed in the penalty-shootout?

Morocco beat Spain 3-0 on penalties in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match at the Education City Stadium and booked a place in the quarterfinals.

Morocco keeper Yassine Bounou made two saves and played a huge role in Morocco’s win, while it was a night to remember for Spain as it could not find the net even once from the spot.

After the match finished 0-0 in regulation time, the match went to penalties.

Morocco took the first kick of the shootout and Abdelhamid Sabiri converted from the spot after tucking his penalty on his right, sending Spain keeper Unai Simon to the other side.

Spain’s Pablo Sarabia was given the duty of taking his team’s first penalty. However, he could only manage to hit the post, and the La Furia Roja was under pressure right from their first kick.

Hakim Ziyech stepped up to take Morocco’s second penalty and made no mistake as he blasted his shot down the middle to find the net.

Carlos Soler, who took Spain’s second penalty, had the chance to calm some nerves but failed to do. He went right with his penalty, but Bono guessed correctly and dived the correct way to make the save and give his side a 2-0 lead in the shootout.

A successful penalty from Morocco would have sealed the game for the Atlas Lions. However, Simon kept Spain in the match after saving Badr Benoun.

Spain’s captain Sergio Busquets stepped up to take the next penalty and hoped to use all his experience to try and score Spain’s first penalty in the shootout. But, the poor streak continued and Bono guessed right again and saved the Spanish captain’s penalty.

With Morocco still enjoying a 2-0 lead, it was down to Achraf Hakimi to score the penalty that would script a memorable night in Moroccan football history. Showing nerves of steel, Hakimi went for a Panenka penalty and found the net., which sent the Atlas Lions to the quarterfinals.

Morocco will either face Portugal or Switzerland in the World Cup quarterfinals.