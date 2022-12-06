Who is Yassine Bounou, who starred for Morocco in penalty shootout win against Spain at FIFA World Cup

Morocco keeper Yassine Bounou saved Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets’ penalty against Spain in the Round of 16 shootout at the Education City Stadium and played a crucial role in guiding his team to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Bounou made two saves against Spain in regulation time on Tuesday and was a big reason why the match went to penalties.

Bounou has a save percentage of 26 when a shot is taken from the spot. The Moroccan goalkeeper has stood as custodian for 50 penalties, saving 13 efforts.

Standing 1.95m tall, Bounou has been playing with Sevilla since 2019-20. He has made 120 appearances for the club across competitions. Bounou has played for Spanish teams Atletico Madrid, Zaragoza and Girona as well.

Bounou has a last-minute goal to his name in the La Liga against Real Valladolid.

Bounou has played at the 2018 World Cup in Russia as well. The custodian had the choice of playing for Canada, his country of birth, but decided to play for the African side.