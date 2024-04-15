MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; overall stats, most runs, wickets

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Get all the head-to-head stats, key records and numbers for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

Published : Apr 15, 2024 07:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batter Virat Kohli plays a shot during the IPL 2024 cricket match against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batter Virat Kohli plays a shot during the IPL 2024 cricket match against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batter Virat Kohli plays a shot during the IPL 2024 cricket match against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (earlier Royal Challengers Bangalore) will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 30th match of IPL 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:

RCB vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 22
RCB won: 10
SRH won: 11
Tied: 1
Last result: RCB won by 8 wickets (Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad, 2023)
RCB vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT M. CHINNASWAMY STADIUM
Matches played: 7
RCB won: 5
SRH won: 2
Last result: RCB won by 4 wickets (2019)
RCB OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT M. CHINNASWAMY STADIUM
Matches played: 87
RCB won: 40
RCB lost: 42
Tied: 1
No Result: 4
Last result: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs (2024)
Last 5 results: Won - 1; Lost - 4
RCB highest score: 263/5 (20) vs PWI (2013)
RCB lowest score: 82 (15.1) vs KKR (2008)

MOST RUNS IN RCB vs SRH IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS
Virat Kohli (RCB) 21 669 35.21 139.66 100
David Warner (SRH) 13 647 58.81 163.79 100*
AB De Villiers (RCB) 17 540 36.00 155.17 89*

MOST WICKETS IN RCB vs SRH IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 17 18 7.97 27.83 2/16
Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) 16 17 7.55 27.17 3/18
Rashid Khan (SRH) 10 11 7.42 27.00 3/27

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh in joint lead; Praggnanandhaa moves to second; Vidit joint third after Round 9
    Team Sportstar
  3. Candidates 2024: Vidit Gujrathi beats Hikaru Nakamura in round nine
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Candidates 2024, Round 9 Highlights: Vidit beats Nakamura; Praggnanandhaa-Gukesh, Humpy-Lagno end in draw; Vaishali loses to Zhongyi
    Team Sportstar
  5. D Gukesh vs Praggnanandhaa, FIDE Candidates 2024: Round 9 match highlights
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Rohit century in vain as Pathirana bowls Chennai Super Kings to victory
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after MI vs CSK: Chahal continues at top, Bumrah in second place
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after MI vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings stays third after win over Mumbai Indians; Rajasthan Royals at top
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma scores hundred against Chennai Super Kings, second of Indian Premier League career
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh in joint lead; Praggnanandhaa moves to second; Vidit joint third after Round 9
    Team Sportstar
  3. Candidates 2024: Vidit Gujrathi beats Hikaru Nakamura in round nine
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Candidates 2024, Round 9 Highlights: Vidit beats Nakamura; Praggnanandhaa-Gukesh, Humpy-Lagno end in draw; Vaishali loses to Zhongyi
    Team Sportstar
  5. D Gukesh vs Praggnanandhaa, FIDE Candidates 2024: Round 9 match highlights
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment