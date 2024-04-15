RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; overall stats, most runs, wickets

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (earlier Royal Challengers Bangalore) will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 30th match of IPL 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:
RCB vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 22
RCB won: 10
SRH won: 11
Tied: 1
Last result: RCB won by 8 wickets (Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad, 2023)
RCB vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT M. CHINNASWAMY STADIUM
Matches played: 7
RCB won: 5
SRH won: 2
Last result: RCB won by 4 wickets (2019)
RCB OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT M. CHINNASWAMY STADIUM
Matches played: 87
RCB won: 40
RCB lost: 42
Tied: 1
No Result: 4
Last result: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs (2024)
Last 5 results: Won - 1; Lost - 4
RCB highest score: 263/5 (20) vs PWI (2013)
RCB lowest score: 82 (15.1) vs KKR (2008)
MOST RUNS IN RCB vs SRH IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|21
|669
|35.21
|139.66
|100
|David Warner (SRH)
|13
|647
|58.81
|163.79
|100*
|AB De Villiers (RCB)
|17
|540
|36.00
|155.17
|89*
MOST WICKETS IN RCB vs SRH IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)
|17
|18
|7.97
|27.83
|2/16
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)
|16
|17
|7.55
|27.17
|3/18
|Rashid Khan (SRH)
|10
|11
|7.42
|27.00
|3/27
