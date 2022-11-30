News

USA beats Iran and qualifies for FIFA World Cup Round of 16; to face Netherlands

The United States of America clinched a 1-0 win against Iran in its last group stage match to ensure qualification to the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

30 November, 2022 02:32 IST
Christian Pulisic of the United States receives medical treatment after scoring their side’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic could not even celebrate scoring against Iran after he injured himself as the United States beat Iran 1-0 on Tuesday in an entertaining Group B decider to storm into the last 16 of the World Cup.

Needing a win to reach the knockout stages, the Americans were relentless in attack in a high-tempo game and broke the deadlock in the 38th minute when Sergino Dest’s perfect header found Pulisic, who clashed with the goalkeeper as he bundled the ball in and was too injured to celebrate.

Spurred on by an electric atmosphere at Doha’s Al Thumama stadium, the U.S. team oozed confidence and was always in control against an Iran side, which could have advanced with a draw.

Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie were instrumental in almost every U.S. move, with Dest always troubling Iran, which was outplayed and created few chances.

The meeting between the two diplomatic adversaries was the first at a World Cup since the 1998 tournament in France, a match dubbed “the mother of all football matches”.

