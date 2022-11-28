News

Why was Vinicius Jr. goal against Switzerland ruled out for offside?

Vinicius Jr. looked to have scored the opening goal for Brazil against Switzerland at Stadium 974, only to see it being ruled offside.

Team Sportstar
28 November, 2022 23:02 IST
Brazil’s Vinicius Junior scores a goal before it was disallowed following a VAR review.

Vinicius Jr. looked to have scored the opening goal for Brazil against Switzerland at Stadium 974, only to see it being ruled offside in the FIFA World Cup Group H match on Monday.

Before the beginning of the counter-attack, Richarlison was seen strolling in the Switzerland half, in an offside position. When the ball was passed to Vinicius, the Tottenham forward blocked Switzerland from tracking back, leading to an obstruction in play.

Vinicius ably controlled the ball, skipped past a challenge and deposited the ball in the goal past Swiss keeper Yann Sommer for what he thought to be the opener. His effort though was ruled out, after a rather prolonged gap.

To add to the confusion, after a delayed VAR check, the referee pointed to the centre spot for the off side free kick, which led fans to think that it was a goal.

The Brazil players had celebrated joyfully, only for the referees decision to drag the game back to a stalemate.

Richarlison was in an offside position before the final pass to Vinicius Jr. which was clarified by VAR, through a goal check.

However, Brazil did find the breakthrough late in the second half, when Casemiro broke the deadlock, equalling his World Cup goal tally with Kaka, with the Manchester United midfielder finding his sixth goal for the Selecao.

That goal eventually proved to to be the winner as the South American World Cup favourites kept its 100 percent win record in Qatar 2022, intact.

With the win, Brazil became the second team to seal qualification to the round of 16 in this edition of the FIFA World Cup, after France.

