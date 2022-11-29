When are the round of 16 matches in the FIFA World Cup starting?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has already seen some extremely tight matches as 32 teams around the world have tested their football skills in Qatar, from November 20, 2022.
Half of the matches set to be played in Qatar 2022 (64) have been played and three countries have already booked their spots in the round of 16, namely France (Group D), Brazil (Group G) and Portugal (Group H).
Here is how the points table of the FIFA World Cup looks after Matchday 2:
Group A standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|2
|Ecuador
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|3
|Senegal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Qatar (E)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
Group B standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|4
|2
|Iran
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|3
|3
|USA
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Wales
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
Group C standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Poland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Argentina
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Saudi Arabia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|Mexico
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1
Group D standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|France
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|6
|2
|Australia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|3
|Denmark
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|4
|Tunisia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
Group E standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Spain
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|1
|7
|4
|2
|Japan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Costa Rica
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|-6
|3
|4
|Germany
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
Group F standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Croatia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4
|2
|Morocco
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Belgium
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|4
|Canada
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
Group G standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Brazil
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|2
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Cameroon
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|4
|Serbia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|1
Group H standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Portugal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|6
|2
|Ghana
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|3
|3
|South Korea
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|4
|Uruguay
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1
When are the round of 16 matches in the FIFA World Cup starting?
The pre-quarterfinals of the round of 16 matches will begin on December 3 with Group A and Group B teams involved. Brazil will be in action on December 6 or December 7, depending where it finishes after Matchday 3.
Similarly, France will be in action on December 4 or 5 while latest entrant Portugal will play on December 6 or 7.
Here is the schedule for all round of 16 matches.