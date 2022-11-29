News

When are the round of 16 matches in the FIFA World Cup starting?

Half of the matches set to be played in Qatar 2022 (64) have been played and three countries have already booked their spots in the round of 16, namely France, Brazil and Portugal.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has already seen some extremely tight matches as 32 teams around the world have tested their football skills in Qatar, from November 20, 2022.

Half of the matches set to be played in Qatar 2022 (64) have been played and three countries have already booked their spots in the round of 16, namely France (Group D), Brazil (Group G) and Portugal (Group H).

Here is how the points table of the FIFA World Cup looks after Matchday 2:

Group A standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Netherlands21103124
2Ecuador21103124
3Senegal21013303
4Qatar (E)200215-40

Group B standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1England21106244
2Iran210146-23
3USA20201102
4Wales201113-21

Group C standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Poland21102024
2Argentina21013213
3Saudi Arabia210123-13
4Mexico201102-21

Group D standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1France22006246
2Australia210124-23
3Denmark201112-11
4Tunisia201101-11

Group E standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Spain21108174
2Japan21012203
3Costa Rica210117-63
4Germany201123-11

Group F standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Croatia21104134
2Morocco21102024
3Belgium210112-13
4Canada200215-40

Group G standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Brazil22003036
2Switzerland21011103
3Cameroon201134-11
4Serbia201135-21

Group H standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Portugal22005236
2Ghana21015503
3South Korea201123-11
4Uruguay201102-21

The pre-quarterfinals of the round of 16 matches will begin on December 3 with Group A and Group B teams involved. Brazil will be in action on December 6 or December 7, depending where it finishes after Matchday 3.

Similarly, France will be in action on December 4 or 5 while latest entrant Portugal will play on December 6 or 7.

Here is the schedule for all round of 16 matches.

