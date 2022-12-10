News

Which Argentina players will miss the semifinal against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and Netherlands saw 16 yellow cards and one red card in one of the most controversial matches in the history of the tournament.

Team Sportstar
10 December, 2022 03:58 IST
Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel is shown a yellow card by referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz against Netherlands in the quarterfinal match at the Lusail Stadium.

Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel is shown a yellow card by referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz against Netherlands in the quarterfinal match at the Lusail Stadium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Argentina beat Netherlands 4-3 to qualify for the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday.

The match saw 16 yellow cards and one red card in one of the most controversial matches in the history of the tournament. Nine members of the Argentina camp, including captain Lionel Messi and manager Lionel Scaloni were both shown a yellow card in the contest.

Among the players who were booked, two of them were already on yellow cards, namely Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna. As a result, both of them will miss the semifinal against Croatia.

Messi, getting his first yellow card in the tournament, however, will be available for selection in the semifinal match.

More to follow.

