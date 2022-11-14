Alejandro Garnacho has hit the headlines in recent weeks with his match-winning goals for Manchester United against Real Sociedad and Fulham.

The teenage winger scored with virtually the last kick of the game against Fulham with the scores level at 1-1 to send United fans into a state of delirium.

While there are conversations about whether the raw talent of Garnacho should have been part of Argentina’s World Cup team alongside Lionel Messi, he wasn’t picked in the 26-man squad as the tournament may have come a little soon for the 18-year-old.

Garnacho, who was born in Spain, has played for his country of birth in the U18 level and for Argentina, where his mother was born, in the U20 level.

Garnacho began his youth career at Getafe before spending five years at Atletico Madrid’s academy until 2020 when United came calling. Garnacho has described that club teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is his idol and even used his celebration after scoring against Sociedad last week.

The goal against Fulham also rekindled memories of a young Ronaldo’s stoppage-time winner at Craven Cottage way back in 2007.

In the space of 10 days, Alejandro Garnacho has hit his idol Ronaldo's and his countryman Messi's celebration 🌟 pic.twitter.com/j68UhVCAMW — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) November 13, 2022

His manager Erik Ten Hag praised the youngster and believes he has what it takes to go to the next level. “That [arrogance] is a big skill he has. You have to find the balance and don’t overdo it. You need it to perform under stress.”