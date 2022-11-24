Why didn’t Embolo celebrate after scoring against Cameroon for Switerland at FIFA World Cup?

Breel Embolo scored in the 48th minute to give Switzerland a 1-0 lead against Cameroon in its Group H clash in the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Al Janoub stadium.

Embolo did not celebrate after his goal and the reason behind his muted celebrations is because he is a Cameroon national by birth. After his parents separated when he was five, he moved to France with his mother and eventually shifted to Switzerland the following year.

Embolo, in 2014, became a naturalised Swiss national and made his professional debut for Swiss Super League club FC Basel that year.

The 25-year old then moved to German club Schalke 04 in 2016 and went on to play for Borussia Monchengladbach in 2019 on a four-year contract. In the 132 appearances he made in Bundesliga, he scored 28 goals and turned provider for 29 goals. “I’m probably 60 or 70 per cent Swiss now, even more so than I’m African.” said Embolo in an interview to Bundesliga last year.

Embolo currently plays for Monoco in Ligue 1 and has scored eight goals in 23 appearances in all competitions this season. He also has four assists towards his name.