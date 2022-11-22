FIFA World Cup 2022: Why is so much injury time added in Qatar WC?

One noticeable change in the ongoing Qatar World Cup has been the increase in stoppage time added in each half.

In the four matches played so far, there have been a combined total of 57 minutes -- which is well more than one half of a football match.

The Netherlands‘ Davy Klaassen scored in the ninth minute of added time, despite the officials adding eight minutes of injury time.

Added time in each World Cup match so for Qatar vs Ecuador: 5, 5 England vs Iran: 14, 10 Netherlands vs Senegal:2, 8 USA vs Wales: 4, 9

It’s not so common to see the amount of added time in World Cup matches as seen in this edition. Extra time is added to each half of football matches to compensate for the amount of time wasted on injury concerns, subsititutions, VAR checks and goal celebrations.

In the England-Iran match, there were 24 minutes of added time because there were two concussion-related injuries and eight goals and 10 substitutions. The match lasted close to an astonishing 117 minutes.

Pierluigi Collina, head of FIFA’s referees’ committee, confirmed in a pre-tournament briefing that the fourth officials have been instructed to keep track of lost time during the match.

“In Russia, we tried to be more accurate in compensating for time lost during games and that’s why you saw six, seven or even eight minutes added on,” said Collina. “Think about it: if you have three goals in a half, you’ll probably lose four or five minutes in total to celebrations and the restart.”

Wales skipper Gareth Bale said in the post-match that he felt tired towards the end of the match. “I felt a little bit tired towards the end. I can’t believe there were nine minutes added on, but we have to dig deep for our country,” said Bale.

Former England international and pundit Jamie Carragher backed the decision. He tweeted, “Enjoying the amount of time that is being added on by the officials at Qatar World Cup...there is too much time wasting in football!”