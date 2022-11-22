Fifa World Cup

Stephanie Frappart becomes first female official at men’s World Cup match

Frappart was also the first woman to officiate a men’s Champions League game in 2020.

Reuters
22 November, 2022 22:15 IST
French fourth official Stephanie Frappart during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Mexico and Poland at Stadium 974 in Doha

French fourth official Stephanie Frappart during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Mexico and Poland at Stadium 974 in Doha | Photo Credit: AFP

France’s Stephanie Frappart became the first female official at a men’s FIFA World Cup match when she was named the fourth official for Tuesday’s Group C clash between Mexico and Poland at 974 Stadium.

Frappart, Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda and Yamashita Yoshimi of Japan have been named among the tournament’s referees along with three female assistant referees at the global showpiece event in Qatar.

Women referees train in Doha ahead of 2022 World Cup

The 38-year-old has also officiated games in French Ligue 1 and the second-tier Europa League. 

