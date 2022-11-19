Women referees train in Doha ahead of 2022 World Cup
For the first time ever there will be women referees at a men’s World Cup finals. France’s Stephanie Frappart, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Japan’s Yoshimi Yamashita are among the 36 match referees due to officiate a tournament surrounded by controversy, including criticism of the host nation’s record on women’s rights.
