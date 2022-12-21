Watch: Man United’s first Premier League match without Ronaldo

Manchester United will face Nottingham Forest in its first Premier League match after the World Cup break on December 28.

It will be United’s first match without Cristiano Ronaldo after the Red Devils confirmed that the Portuguese left the club by mutual agreement. Ronaldo’s future with the club headed towards an end following a public outburst against the side and manager Erik Ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.

The confirmation came two days ahead of Portugal’s FIFA World Cup opening game against Ghana in Qatar on November 24.