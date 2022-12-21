Videos

Watch: Man United’s first Premier League match without Ronaldo

The match against Nottingham Forest will be Man United’s first match without Cristiano Ronaldo after the Red Devils confirmed that the Portuguese will leave the club by mutual agreement.

21 December, 2022 22:57 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on October 30, 2022, in Manchester, England.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on October 30, 2022, in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester United will face Nottingham Forest in its first Premier League match after the World Cup break on December 28.

It will be United’s first match without Cristiano Ronaldo after the Red Devils confirmed that the Portuguese left the club by mutual agreement. Ronaldo’s future with the club headed towards an end following a public outburst against the side and manager Erik Ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.

The confirmation came two days ahead of Portugal’s FIFA World Cup opening game against Ghana in Qatar on November 24.

