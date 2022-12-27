Videos

Watch: The rise of Cody Gakpo, Liverpool’s latest signing

Gakpo had been under the radar of a lot of clubs, especially after his impressive performance for the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar where he scored three goals for the Oranje.

Team Sportstar
27 December, 2022 20:35 IST
27 December, 2022 20:35 IST
 Cody Gakpo of Netherlands in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

 Cody Gakpo of Netherlands in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Gakpo had been under the radar of a lot of clubs, especially after his impressive performance for the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar where he scored three goals for the Oranje.

Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for a reported fee of about 40 to 50 million euros ($43 to $53 million).

Gakpo had been under the radar of a lot of clubs, especially after his impressive performance for the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar where he scored three goals for the Oranje.

One notable club that was in the race to sign Gakpo was Manchester United, with media reports saying that United was in the advanced stages of discussion. However, arch-rival Liverpool beat the Red Devils for Gakpo’s signature.

For PSV, Gakpo scored 36 goals in 106 appearances for the club.

Read more stories on Videos.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

Avengers assemble - FIFA legends, workers come together for a friendly match at Al Thumama

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us