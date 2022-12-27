Watch: The rise of Cody Gakpo, Liverpool’s latest signing

Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for a reported fee of about 40 to 50 million euros ($43 to $53 million).

Gakpo had been under the radar of a lot of clubs, especially after his impressive performance for the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar where he scored three goals for the Oranje.

One notable club that was in the race to sign Gakpo was Manchester United, with media reports saying that United was in the advanced stages of discussion. However, arch-rival Liverpool beat the Red Devils for Gakpo’s signature.

For PSV, Gakpo scored 36 goals in 106 appearances for the club.