Kylian Mbappe was France’s most influential goalscorer in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against Argentina, scoring at hattrick at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday.

With the three goals, he became only the second player to score a hattrick in a World Cup final. But that was not the only record he broke in this edition of the tournament.

Watch all the records that the 23-year-old broke at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar: