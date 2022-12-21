WATCH: Haaland gears up as Premier League resumes after FIFA World Cup

Manchester City’s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland will be back in action when Premier League champion plays Liverpool in Round of 16 of the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

Haaland, who has broken a number of records after being signed by Pep Guardiola’s side this season, was one of the stars missing from the FIFA World Cup as Norway did not qualify for the quadrennial event.

“The players who were at the World Cup are in better condition than the players who were here. Sergio (Gomez), Erling (Haaland), Riyad (Mahrez) and Cole (Palmer), they’re missing the rhythm a bit compared to Rodri or Manuel Akanji, “ Guardiola told reporters before Thursday’s League Cup clash against Liverpool.

In just 13 Premier League matches, Haaland has scored 18 goals for the Manchester club.