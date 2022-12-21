Videos

WATCH: Haaland gears up as Premier League resumes after FIFA World Cup

Haaland, who has broken a number of records after being signed by Pep Guardiola’s side this season, was one of the stars missing from the FIFA World Cup as Norway did not qualify for the quadrennial event.

Team Sportstar
21 December, 2022 23:07 IST
Manchester City's Erling Haaland makes a pass during the friendly match against Girona at Manchester City Academy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Manchester, England.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland makes a pass during the friendly match against Girona at Manchester City Academy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City’s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland will be back in action when Premier League champion plays Liverpool in Round of 16 of the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

“The players who were at the World Cup are in better condition than the players who were here. Sergio (Gomez), Erling (Haaland), Riyad (Mahrez) and Cole (Palmer), they’re missing the rhythm a bit compared to Rodri or Manuel Akanji, “ Guardiola told reporters before Thursday’s League Cup clash against Liverpool.

In just 13 Premier League matches, Haaland has scored 18 goals for the Manchester club.

