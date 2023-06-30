MagazineBuy Print

Odisha FC appoints Floyd Pinto as assistant coach

Pinto’s coaching journey began with Kenkre FC after which he was appointed as the India U-19 head coach, where he led the squad to victory in the SAFF U-19 Championship.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 15:13 IST , BHUBANESWAR - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Floyd Pinto speaks during a press conference. | Photo Credit: ISL
Floyd Pinto speaks during a press conference. | Photo Credit: ISL

Odisha FC has appointed Floyd Pinto as the assistant coach of the senior men’s team on a two-year deal with an option to extend the contract by one year, the Indian Super League (ISL) franchise said on Friday.

Pinto’s coaching journey began with Kenkre FC after which he was appointed as the India U-19 head coach, where he led the squad to victory in the SAFF U-19 Championship.

This early success showcased his ability to nurture young talent and create a winning environment. His work with the youth setup demonstrated his commitment to developing players and providing them with the necessary skills to excel at the professional level.

Having gained recognition for his achievements with the national team, Pinto continued his coaching career with various clubs. He had stints at Roundglass Punjab FC, Northeast United FC, and Indian Arrows, where he left a lasting impact on the players he worked with.

Most recently, Pinto’s tenure with Northeast United FC saw the team achieve a significant milestone by qualifying for the Super Cup semifinals. His strategic approach and ability to bring out the best in his players played a crucial role in the team’s success.

