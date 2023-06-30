MagazineBuy Print

Celtic and Australia midfielder Mooy retires

The 32-year-old has been a mainstay of the Socceroos since his debut in 2015, featuring heavily in their 2018 and 2022 World Cup campaigns.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 13:12 IST , Sydney - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Aaron Mooy of Celtic celebrates after winning the Cinch Scottish Premiership following the match against Heart of Midlothian at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh on May 7, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Aaron Mooy of Celtic celebrates after winning the Cinch Scottish Premiership following the match against Heart of Midlothian at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh on May 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Aaron Mooy of Celtic celebrates after winning the Cinch Scottish Premiership following the match against Heart of Midlothian at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh on May 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Midfielder Aaron Mooy called time on his career for both club and country Friday, informing Celtic and Australia of his immediate retirement.

The 32-year-old has been a mainstay of the Socceroos since his debut in 2015, featuring heavily in their 2018 and 2022 World Cup campaigns.

After successful spells with Manchester City, Huddersfield and Brighton, he moved to Celtic last year to help them secure the Scottish treble under former Australia boss Ange Postecoglou.

“I’ve had the honour of playing alongside some of the best footballers that Australia has produced, creating lifelong friendships along the way,” he said in a statement.

“This has been a hugely difficult decision (to retire), but I feel the time is right for the next generation to be given the opportunity to experience international football.”

Football Australia chief James Johnson paid tribute to a player he said had made a massive contribution to Australian football.

“When you take a moment and look at the trajectory of Aaron’s career, along with his various achievements for club and country, you see the marks of an eminently talented footballer,” he said.

“In now closing this chapter of his life, Aaron joins some illustrious company, having played consistently in the EPL, appeared at multiple World Cups and capped more than 50 times for his country.”

