Kante set to become new owner of Belgian third division club

The club said on Thursday that the former Chelsea and Leicester City midfielder is set to take over ownership from Flavio Becca from July 1.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 09:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante controls the ball during the English Premier League match against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in London on April 1, 2023.
N’Golo Kante may have moved to Saudi Arabian champion Al-Ittihad but he will still have a link to club football in Europe after he agreed on a deal to buy Belgian third-division side Royal Excelsior Virton.

The club, which is situated near the Luxembourg border, did not disclose any financial details for the deal.

“Flavio is obviously extremely happy to be able to hand over the keys of the club to N’Golo Kante, a player of great class, not only for his footballing qualities but also and above all for his universally recognised human qualities,” it said in a statement.

“Flavio is handing over a club in good financial health, free of all debt. A new board of directors will be appointed in the next few days.”

Kante left Europe after winning the Premier League with Leicester and Chelsea while he also led the London side to Champions League and FA Cup glory. The 32-year-old was also a key member of France’s 2018 World Cup winning team.

Saudi media said Kante’s deal with Al-Ittihad is worth 100 million euros ($108.69 million) over two years.

Related Topics

N'Golo Kante /

Belgium

