Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

New rules allow English clubs to sign players who do not meet work permit requirements

The new Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) Criteria, effective from the opening of the transfer window on June 14, will allow Premier League and Championship teams to sign up to four such players. League One and League Two teams will be able to sign two.

Published : Jun 14, 2023 22:46 IST , Gdansk - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: English clubs will be able to sign a specified number of players who do not meet the points requirements for work permits 
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: English clubs will be able to sign a specified number of players who do not meet the points requirements for work permits  | Photo Credit: Warren Little
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: English clubs will be able to sign a specified number of players who do not meet the points requirements for work permits  | Photo Credit: Warren Little

English clubs will be able to sign a specified number of players who do not meet the points requirements for work permits after the interior ministry approved new criteria for international player visas, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

The new Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) Criteria, effective from the opening of the transfer window on June 14, will allow Premier League and Championship teams to sign up to four such players. League One and League Two teams will be able to sign two.

ALSO READ
Amid own uncertain future, Mbappé hits out at treatment of Messi in France

While the main points-based system will remain in place for the majority of players coming to England from overseas, the new solution will provide additional access to international talent which falls outside the current GBE criteria, the FA said.

“As English football’s governing body, we oversee the whole football ecosystem, and we wanted to create a new model which would meet the different objectives of our football stakeholders,” FA Chief Executive Mark Bullingham said.

“We worked closely with the clubs and the leagues, and have designed a progressive solution which will give clubs additional access to international talent and incentivise playing opportunities for English talent.”

The Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) have also committed to working with the FA on improving the pathway for talented English youngsters.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New rules allow English clubs to sign players who do not meet work permit requirements
    Reuters
  2. Bazball ‘fan’ McGrath still predicts 5-0 win for Australia in Ashes
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. FIFA official Fatma Samoura leaving after 7 years as pioneering woman in football
    AP
  4. Premier League clubs agree measures to combat anti-social behaviour
    Reuters
  5. Amid own uncertain future, Mbappé hits out at treatment of Messi in France
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. New rules allow English clubs to sign players who do not meet work permit requirements
    Reuters
  2. FIFA official Fatma Samoura leaving after 7 years as pioneering woman in football
    AP
  3. Amid own uncertain future, Mbappé hits out at treatment of Messi in France
    AP
  4. Sunil Chhetri the captain, still leading by example
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Intercontinental Cup: India looks to extend its winning run as it meets a strong Lebanon
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New rules allow English clubs to sign players who do not meet work permit requirements
    Reuters
  2. Bazball ‘fan’ McGrath still predicts 5-0 win for Australia in Ashes
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. FIFA official Fatma Samoura leaving after 7 years as pioneering woman in football
    AP
  4. Premier League clubs agree measures to combat anti-social behaviour
    Reuters
  5. Amid own uncertain future, Mbappé hits out at treatment of Messi in France
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment