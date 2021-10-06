Euro 2024 boss Lahm opposed to biennial World Cup

Former Germany international Philipp Lahm, the tournament director of Euro 2024, said on Tuesday he was opposed to FIFA's plan to stage a World Cup every two years.

The proposal, which has been outlined by FIFA's head of Global Football Development, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, has been met with widespread opposition from within the game.

"I think the current rhythm should remain as it is," Lahm, who won the 2014 World Cup, said at a presentation of the Euro 2024 logo.

"As a player I always felt happy with it and as a supporter I find it good that there is a major tournament every two years.

"I am totally convinced that things should stay as they are."