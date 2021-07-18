Football Football J-League: Muscat replaces Postecoglou as Marinos' new head coach Muscat's appointment was announced by the J-League club on social media on Sunday, although no start date was given by Yokohama due to restrictions currently in place on the arrival of foreign workers into Japan. Reuters 18 July, 2021 17:25 IST Australia's Kevin Muscat, 47, will replace compatriot Ange Postecoglou as the head coach of Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos. (FILE PHOTO) - AFP Reuters 18 July, 2021 17:25 IST Australia's Kevin Muscat will take over as the new head coach of Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos, replacing compatriot Ange Postecoglou following his departure to join Scottish side Celtic last month. #ケヴィンマスカット 氏監督就任のお知らせ自分たちの目標を達成するために、ポステコグルー前監督が築き上げたものにさらに積み上げ、今シーズン力強く走り抜けられるよう力を尽くしたい」フルコメントは︎ https://t.co/vrxKn0lbOYなおマスカット氏の入国日は調整中です。#fmarinos pic.twitter.com/DltwyyumFJ— 横浜F･マリノス【公式】 (@prompt_fmarinos) July 18, 2021 Muscat's appointment was announced by the J-League club on social media on Sunday, although no start date was given by Yokohama due to restrictions currently in place on the arrival of foreign workers into Japan.READ MORE: Japan football team captain Yoshida asks to lift fan banThe 47-year-old has not worked as a head coach since losing his job at Belgian side Sint-Truidense V.V. in late 2020 but previously enjoyed six successful years in Australia with Melbourne Victory.Muscat replaced Postecoglou at the helm of the A-League club in 2013 having worked as an assistant coach with Melbourne and led it to the A-League Championship in 2015 and 2018. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :