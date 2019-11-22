Real Madrid winger Vazquez suffers broken big toe

Lucas Vazquez has suffered a fractured big toe in his left foot, Real Madrid has confirmed.

Vazquez sustained the injury when he dropped a weight during a gym session, according to reports in Spain.

Madrid, who hosts Real Sociedad on Saturday, has not specified a timeframe for his recovery.

The 28-year-old missed matches against Mallorca and Galatasaray in October due to a calf problem.



"Following the tests carried out today on our player Lucas Vazquez by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a fracture to the distal phalanx in his left hallux," read a club statement.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Vazquez has made seven LaLiga appearances this season, starting four times and scoring once.

Madrid is level on points with Barcelona but trails the leaders on goal difference.