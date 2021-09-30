Nunes gets maiden call-up for Portugal World Cup qualifier

Brazilian-born midfielder Matheus Nunes was on Thursday handed a first call-up to the Portugal squad ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg and a friendly against Qatar.

Real Betis defensive midfielder William Carvalho made a return to Fernando Santos' 24-man squad after a disappointing Euro 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo will have a chance to build on his recently-claimed record of international goals scored (111) when the Portuguese take on 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar on October 9 and Luxembourg three days later, both in the southern city of Faro.

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches and Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix, however, missed out on selection. After five World Cup qualifying matches, Portugal leads Group A on 13 points, two ahead of Serbia.