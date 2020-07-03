Football Football Swiss Cup champion will be denied Europa League spot The winner of the Swiss Cup will be denied a traditional entry into the Europa League because of an overcrowded schedule caused by the coronavirus pandemic. AP BERN 03 July, 2020 20:08 IST The Swiss Cup, which was stopped at the quarterfinal stage, will not resume until after the August 3 entry deadline set by UEFA for next season’s Champions League and Europa League. - Getty Images AP BERN 03 July, 2020 20:08 IST The winner of the Swiss Cup will be denied a traditional entry into the Europa League because of an overcrowded schedule caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s football association said Friday.The Swiss Cup, which was stopped at the quarterfinal stage, will not resume until after the August 3 entry deadline set by UEFA for next season’s Champions League and Europa League.The Swiss association said UEFA refused several requests to extend the deadline.READ: UEFA says no Plan B for Europa League final eightThe winner of the competition was due to enter the third qualifying round of the Europa League, where UEFA pays each team 280,000 euros ($315,000) in prize money. That place will now go to the third-place team in the Swiss league, which had been due to join the first qualifying round.The beneficiary is the fourth-place team - currently Geneva-based Servette - which will start in the first qualifying round on August 27.Completing the Swiss Cup in August could be complicated. Basel has reached the semifinals and is still involved in this season’s Europa League, which resumes on Aug. 5 and will be completed as a mini-tournament in Germany through August 21. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos