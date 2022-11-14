Football

Former Brazil football coach Scolari retires from management

“I’m retiring as a manager. I’m appointing (assistant) Paulo Turra to be the next manager of our team and I’ll be the technical director,” Scolari told Furacao Live.

Reuters
14 November, 2022 11:27 IST
14 November, 2022 11:27 IST
Former Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Former Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

“I’m retiring as a manager. I’m appointing (assistant) Paulo Turra to be the next manager of our team and I’ll be the technical director,” Scolari told Furacao Live.

Former Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, who guided it to victory at the 2002 World Cup, announced his retirement from management on Sunday.

Scolari, who took over at Brazilian Serie A side Athletico Paranaense earlier May, made the announcement after it won 3-0 against Botafogo on Sunday in its last clash of the 2022 season, to finish sixth in the standings.

Also Read
Iran squad for FIFA World Cup 2022: Injured Azmoun IN, Ebrahimi misses out

“I’m retiring as a manager. I’m appointing (assistant) Paulo Turra to be the next manager of our team and I’ll be the technical director,” Scolari told Furacao Live.

Scolari managed Brazil on two occasions -- from 2001-2002, when he took it to its fifth and most recent world title, and again between 2012-2014, winning the 2013 Confederations Cup.

At club level, Scolari won the Copa Libertadores with Gremio back in 1995 and Palmeiras in 1999, as well as the Brazilian Serie A title with both of those sides, in 1996 and 2018, respectively.

He also coached Portugal (2003-2008) and Premier League side Chelsea (2008-2009), among others.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Watch: Brazil’s Pedro proposes to girlfriend after earning FIFA World Cup call up

ISL 2022-23: ‘Women. Life. Freedom,’ Vafa Hakhamaneshi’s message after scoring for CFC vs EB

ISL 2022-23, highlights: Brison Fernandes scores maiden goal in FC Goa’s 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us