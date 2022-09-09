Football

Former United midfielder Mata joins Galatasaray on two-year deal

Turkish football powerhouse Galatasaray said the club have signed former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata on a two-year contract for 1.9 million euros.

Reuters
09 September, 2022 12:33 IST
09 September, 2022 12:33 IST
Juan Mata in action. (File Photo)

Juan Mata in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Turkish football powerhouse Galatasaray said the club have signed former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata on a two-year contract for 1.9 million euros.

Turkish football powerhouse Galatasaray said the club have signed former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata on a two-year contract for 1.9 million euros ($1.91 million).

The second year of the Spain international’s contract will be optional, Galatasaray said on Thursday.

Also Read
Man United’s Europa league match to go ahead after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Mata, 34, moved to United from Chelsea in January 2014 and made 285 appearances, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League during an eight-year spell.

A skilful playmaker, Mata managed 51 goals and 47 assists for United but failed to consistently replicate the form that made him an indispensable part of Chelsea’s attacking set-up.

The Turkish Super Lig side also announced that they have taken Argentinian Striker Mauro Icardi from Paris St Germain on loan for the 2022-2023 season.

Galatasaray also signed Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira last month on a four-year contract from Arsenal.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Transfer Day: Top spenders (clubs) across 5 leagues

Transfer Day: Top 10 most expensive signings across leagues

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us