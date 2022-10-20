France goalkeeper Mike Maignan suffers new calf injury, ruled out for 10 days

France international Mike Maignan will be out for at least another 10 days after suffering a new calf injury, AC Milan said on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Maignan was preparing to make his Milan return after picking up the same injury on international duty last month, meaning he missed both Champions League meetings with Chelsea.

But Milan said the 27-year-old injured his soleus muscle in training on Wednesday and that he would be reassessed in 10 days’ time.

He will miss at the very least the next two rounds of Serie A fixtures and Milan’s Champions League trip to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

Maignan deputises for Hugo Lloris for Les Bleus and was expected to be picked in Didier Deschamps’ squad heading to Qatar next month as defending world champions.

Deschamps, who will name his squad for the tournament on November 9, has already lost midfielder N’Golo Kante who on Tuesday was ruled out four months with a hamstring injury.

He is also sweating on the condition of Paul Pogba, who has not played a single match for Juventus since resigning for the Italian club after injury his knee in the summer.

Midfielder Pogba, who is embroiled in a blackmail plot, returned to partial training on Tuesday and could be back in action by the end of the month.