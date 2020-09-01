Francesco Totti predicts Roma reunion in the future

Former Italy forward Francesco Totti, who spent his entire footballing career at Serie A club AS Roma, believes that he could rejoin the team in an administrative capacity after it recently got new owners.

The 43-year-old Roma legend had spent 24 seasons with the side as a player before taking up the director's role at the Italian outfit.

However, Totti resigned from his post in June 2019 after falling out with the owner from the United States, James Pallotta, who reportedly didn't consult him while taking major decisions at the club.

But the sale of Roma this year to another American businessman, Dan Friedkin, could pave the way for the ex-captain to return to his boyhood team.

“It is natural to think that sooner or later Roma and I will meet again. But I am not fixing the moment, and above all, I am not waiting for it to happen by sitting idly at home,” he told Italian daily La Reppublica on Tuesday.

Totti claimed that Friedkin clearly understood all the essentials of running a club successfully as opposed to his predecessor.

“In Rome, the owner must be physically present. The announcement that his son Ryan will come to live here is a move in the right direction. Pallotta made mistakes because he made decisions on the reported information,” he added.